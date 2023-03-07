Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 186.25. However, the company has seen a 1.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that Analog Devices Stock Is Surging. Earnings, Forecast Were Strong.

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADI is $218.56, which is $31.29 above the current market price. The public float for ADI is 504.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for ADI on March 07, 2023 was 3.29M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

The stock of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has seen a 1.28% increase in the past week, with a 3.47% rise in the past month, and a 8.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for ADI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.92% for ADI stock, with a simple moving average of 15.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $205 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADI, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ADI Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.17. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 13.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from DOLUCA TUNC, who sale 5,100 shares at the price of $183.86 back on Mar 01. After this action, DOLUCA TUNC now owns 59,657 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $937,686 using the latest closing price.

Frank Edward H., the Director of Analog Devices Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $193.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Frank Edward H. is holding 3,000 shares at $965,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.37 for the present operating margin

+54.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +22.88. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.