An In-Depth Look at Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s (VIV) Stock Performance

In the past week, VIV stock has gone down by -1.03%, with a monthly decline of -4.20% and a quarterly surge of 2.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Telefonica Brasil S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.70% for VIV stock, with a simple moving average of -7.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) is above average at 15.87x. The 36-month beta value for VIV is also noteworthy at 0.50.

The public float for VIV is 426.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume of VIV on March 07, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV)’s stock price has increased by 2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 7.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $11.50 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

VIV Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. saw 5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.