An In-Depth Look at Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s (SFR) Stock Performance

The stock of Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) has seen a 100.00% increase in the past week, with a 93.67% gain in the past month, and a -53.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 53.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.50% for SFR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 104.61% for SFR stock, with a simple moving average of -58.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) Right Now?

The public float for SFR is 52.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On March 07, 2023, SFR’s average trading volume was 60.68K shares.

SFR) stock’s latest price update

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR)’s stock price has increased by 152.89 compared to its previous closing price of 1.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 100.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SFR Trading at 101.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.82%, as shares surge +87.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFR rose by +100.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5700. In addition, Appreciate Holdings Inc. saw 166.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFR

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.