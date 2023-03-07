AMTD Digital Inc.’s (HKD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, HKD stock has gone up by 2.30%, with a monthly decline of -20.82% and a quarterly plunge of -54.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.14% for AMTD Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.26% for HKD stock, with a simple moving average of -90.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Right Now?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for HKD is 20.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.67% of that float. The average trading volume for HKD on March 07, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

HKD) stock’s latest price update

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD)’s stock price has increased by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 7.91. but the company has seen a 2.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HKD Trading at -26.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -21.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD rose by +2.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.43. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw -20.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc. stands at +108.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.