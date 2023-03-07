American Well Corporation (AMWL) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of American Well Corporation (AMWL) has seen a -8.28% decrease in the past week, with a -35.75% drop in the past month, and a -29.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for AMWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.21% for AMWL stock, with a simple moving average of -31.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Right Now?

The public float for AMWL is 187.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.23% of that float. On March 07, 2023, AMWL’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

AMWL) stock’s latest price update

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL)’s stock price has decreased by -5.34 compared to its previous closing price of 2.81. however, the company has experienced a -8.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMWL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AMWL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMWL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMWL reach a price target of $4.20. The rating they have provided for AMWL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to AMWL, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

AMWL Trading at -23.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -34.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL fell by -8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, American Well Corporation saw -6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMWL starting from Shepardson Robert, who sale 56,858 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Mar 01. After this action, Shepardson Robert now owns 836,847 shares of American Well Corporation, valued at $156,035 using the latest closing price.

Knight Kurt, the Chief Operating Officer of American Well Corporation, sale 43,255 shares at $2.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Knight Kurt is holding 1,132,703 shares at $118,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -21.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Well Corporation (AMWL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.