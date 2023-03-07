American Express Company (AXP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Express Company (AXP) is $185.18, which is $7.99 above the current market price. The public float for AXP is 741.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXP on March 07, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

AXP) stock’s latest price update

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 179.09. but the company has seen a 3.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/27/23 that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP’s stock has risen by 3.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.43% and a quarterly rise of 13.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for American Express Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.02% for AXP stock, with a simple moving average of 16.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $186 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXP reach a price target of $134. The rating they have provided for AXP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to AXP, setting the target price at $159 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

AXP Trading at 9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.27. In addition, American Express Company saw 21.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Herena Monique, who sale 15,217 shares at the price of $173.18 back on Mar 02. After this action, Herena Monique now owns 13,712 shares of American Express Company, valued at $2,635,280 using the latest closing price.

Lieberman Quinn Jessica, the EVP – Controller of American Express Company, sale 5,656 shares at $175.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Lieberman Quinn Jessica is holding 805 shares at $994,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.70 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +13.41. Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Express Company (AXP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.