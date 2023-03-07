Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 61.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) Right Now?

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIMC is 2.18.

The public float for AIMC is 64.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIMC on March 07, 2023 was 901.21K shares.

AIMC’s Market Performance

AIMC’s stock has seen a 0.10% increase for the week, with a 0.59% rise in the past month and a 4.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.16% for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.16% for AIMC stock, with a simple moving average of 29.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIMC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AIMC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AIMC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $62 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIMC reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for AIMC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to AIMC, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

AIMC Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.19%, as shares surge +0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMC rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.51. In addition, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. saw 3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.30 for the present operating margin

+35.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stands at +6.53. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.