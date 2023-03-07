Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ALHC stock has gone down by -24.97%, with a monthly decline of -38.53% and a quarterly plunge of -44.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.42% for Alignment Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.73% for ALHC stock, with a simple moving average of -42.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALHC is $13.57, which is $7.36 above the current price. The public float for ALHC is 172.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALHC on March 07, 2023 was 755.71K shares.

ALHC) stock’s latest price update

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC)’s stock price has decreased by -5.13 compared to its previous closing price of 7.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Discovery, AT&T, Tesla, Palantir: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ALHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALHC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALHC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALHC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

ALHC Trading at -35.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares sank -38.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC fell by -24.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.04. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc. saw -38.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from Kumar Dinesh M., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.19 back on Feb 01. After this action, Kumar Dinesh M. now owns 1,106,101 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc., valued at $121,921 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Dinesh M., the Chief Med & Operating Officer of Alignment Healthcare Inc., sale 1,125 shares at $13.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Kumar Dinesh M. is holding 1,116,101 shares at $14,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc. stands at -16.72. Equity return is now at value -54.50, with -22.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.