XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XPEV is $73.27, which is $4.95 above than the current price. The public float for XPEV is 669.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.34% of that float. The average trading volume of XPEV on March 06, 2023 was 20.46M shares.

XPEV stock's latest price update

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV)’s stock price has increased by 3.11 compared to its previous closing price of 9.33. but the company has seen a 14.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/30/22 that XPeng’s Results Miss Forecasts but Guidance Offers Hope. The Stock Is Soaring.

XPEV’s Market Performance

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has seen a 14.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.57% decline in the past month and a -11.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for XPEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.07% for XPEV stock, with a simple moving average of -39.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPEV reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for XPEV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

XPEV Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV rose by +14.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.45. In addition, XPeng Inc. saw -3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.05 for the present operating margin

+12.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPeng Inc. stands at -23.17. The total capital return value is set at -16.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.93. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on XPeng Inc. (XPEV), the company’s capital structure generated 7.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.14. Total debt to assets is 4.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In summary, XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.