Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF)’s stock price has increased by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 73.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/02/22 that John Palmour Changed Recipe for Making Microchips

Is It Worth Investing in Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WOLF is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) is $92.32, which is $16.78 above the current market price. The public float for WOLF is 123.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.22% of that float. On March 06, 2023, WOLF’s average trading volume was 2.31M shares.

WOLF’s Market Performance

WOLF’s stock has seen a 2.12% increase for the week, with a -14.44% drop in the past month and a -14.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for Wolfspeed Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.98% for WOLF stock, with a simple moving average of -13.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOLF stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for WOLF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WOLF in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $90 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOLF reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for WOLF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

WOLF Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.72. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc. saw 7.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from LE DUY LOAN T, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $90.95 back on Nov 18. After this action, LE DUY LOAN T now owns 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed Inc., valued at $272,840 using the latest closing price.

LE DUY LOAN T, the Director of Wolfspeed Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $91.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that LE DUY LOAN T is holding 29,662 shares at $182,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.00 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolfspeed Inc. stands at -39.55. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.