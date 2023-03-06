What Recent Market Trends Mean for Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) Stock

The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has gone down by -2.73% for the week, with a -8.24% drop in the past month and a -11.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.67% for COST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.17% for COST stock, with a simple moving average of -4.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is above average at 34.92x. The 36-month beta value for COST is also noteworthy at 0.79.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for COST is $544.43, which is $71.9 above than the current price. The public float for COST is 441.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of COST on March 06, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

COST) stock’s latest price update

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)’s stock price has decreased by -2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 485.69. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has gone down by -2.73% for the week, with a -8.24% drop in the past month and a -11.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.67% for COST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.17% for COST stock, with a simple moving average of -4.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $510 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COST reach a price target of $520, previously predicting the price at $550. The rating they have provided for COST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to COST, setting the target price at $580 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

COST Trading at -2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $498.78. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corporation saw 4.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from Klauer James C, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $503.69 back on Jan 27. After this action, Klauer James C now owns 40,884 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation, valued at $1,259,225 using the latest closing price.

DECKER SUSAN L, the Director of Costco Wholesale Corporation, sale 952 shares at $483.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that DECKER SUSAN L is holding 18,920 shares at $459,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.