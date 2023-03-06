What Recent Market Trends Mean for Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) Stock

In the past week, BRQS stock has gone up by 15.06%, with a monthly decline of -13.59% and a quarterly plunge of -42.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.19% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.46% for BRQS stock, with a simple moving average of -73.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is 1.70.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for BRQS is 29.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% of that float. On March 06, 2023, BRQS’s average trading volume was 1.78M shares.

BRQS) stock’s latest price update

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS)’s stock price has increased by 15.30 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. However, the company has experienced a 15.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

In the past week, BRQS stock has gone up by 15.06%, with a monthly decline of -13.59% and a quarterly plunge of -42.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.19% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.46% for BRQS stock, with a simple moving average of -73.43% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares sank -21.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +19.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2826. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw 32.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Equity return is now at value 146.70, with -67.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.