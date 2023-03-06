vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has gone up by 7.89% for the week, with a -11.37% drop in the past month and a -2.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.42% for VTVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.26% for VTVT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VTVT is -1.17.

The public float for VTVT is 28.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. On March 06, 2023, VTVT’s average trading volume was 69.15K shares.

VTVT) stock’s latest price update

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT)’s stock price has increased by 4.21 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTVT

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTVT reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for VTVT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 10th, 2018.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to VTVT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

VTVT Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTVT rose by +8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8485. In addition, vTv Therapeutics Inc. saw 27.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTVT starting from FRY JOHN A, who purchase 40,461 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Nov 29. After this action, FRY JOHN A now owns 61,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc., valued at $33,773 using the latest closing price.

FRY JOHN A, the Director of vTv Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,539 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that FRY JOHN A is holding 20,539 shares at $16,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTVT

Equity return is now at value 200.10, with -72.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.