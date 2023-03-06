Volta Inc. (VLTA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Volta Inc. (VLTA) is $1.18, The public float for VLTA is 124.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLTA on March 06, 2023 was 3.60M shares.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)’s stock price has increased by 0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that EV Charging-Station Operators Set to Battle for Ad Dollars

VLTA’s Market Performance

Volta Inc. (VLTA) has seen a 0.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.09% decline in the past month and a 61.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.87% for VLTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.26% for VLTA stock, with a simple moving average of -37.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLTA

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLTA reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VLTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to VLTA, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

VLTA Trading at 19.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.53%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTA rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8524. In addition, Volta Inc. saw 140.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VLTA

Equity return is now at value -110.40, with -58.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Volta Inc. (VLTA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.