US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is 40.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for USFD is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is $45.85, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for USFD is 217.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On March 06, 2023, USFD’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

USFD) stock’s latest price update

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD)’s stock price has increased by 4.03 compared to its previous closing price of 38.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that US Foods Activist Wants Control of the Board

USFD’s Market Performance

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has experienced a 6.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.09% rise in the past month, and a 11.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for USFD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.34% for USFD stock, with a simple moving average of 23.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USFD reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for USFD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to USFD, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

USFD Trading at 8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.96. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp. saw 18.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Gupta Sunil, who sale 5,756 shares at the price of $39.29 back on Feb 22. After this action, Gupta Sunil now owns 17,802 shares of US Foods Holding Corp., valued at $226,165 using the latest closing price.

Kvasnicka Jay, the EVP, Field Operations of US Foods Holding Corp., sale 61,806 shares at $38.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Kvasnicka Jay is holding 55,905 shares at $2,351,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.