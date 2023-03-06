Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UEC is 2.04.

The public float for UEC is 363.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UEC on March 06, 2023 was 7.97M shares.

UEC) stock’s latest price update

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC)’s stock price has increased by 3.03 compared to its previous closing price of 3.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UEC’s Market Performance

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced a 5.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.44% drop in the past month, and a -3.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for UEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.09% for UEC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to UEC, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

UEC Trading at -1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw -3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.