Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY)’s stock price has increased by 155.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.49. However, the company has seen a 166.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for UNCY is $8.00, which is $8.13 above the current price. The public float for UNCY is 8.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNCY on March 06, 2023 was 351.61K shares.

UNCY’s Market Performance

UNCY stock saw an increase of 166.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 145.65% and a quarterly increase of 72.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.55% for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 140.92% for UNCY stock, with a simple moving average of 79.29% for the last 200 days.

UNCY Trading at 130.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares surge +148.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY rose by +178.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5591. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. saw 132.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNCY starting from Schiller Brigitte, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on May 16. After this action, Schiller Brigitte now owns 15,000 shares of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc., valued at $12,375 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Equity return is now at value -139.90, with -107.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.