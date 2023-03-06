Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s (TSP) Stock

In the past week, TSP stock has gone up by 15.51%, with a monthly decline of -21.02% and a quarterly plunge of -3.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.74% for TuSimple Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.75% for TSP stock, with a simple moving average of -60.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) Right Now?

The public float for TSP is 124.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.51% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of TSP was 3.02M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TSP) stock’s latest price update

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP)’s stock price has increased by 6.40 compared to its previous closing price of 2.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that Leaders of Self-Driving-Truck Company Face Espionage Concerns Over China Ties

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

In the past week, TSP stock has gone up by 15.51%, with a monthly decline of -21.02% and a quarterly plunge of -3.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.74% for TuSimple Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.75% for TSP stock, with a simple moving average of -60.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSP reach a price target of $2.20. The rating they have provided for TSP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

TSP Trading at 10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -18.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP rose by +14.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc. saw 31.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Mullen James, who sale 1,169 shares at the price of $7.79 back on Sep 16. After this action, Mullen James now owns 43,432 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc., valued at $9,107 using the latest closing price.

Mullen James sale 3,206 shares at $7.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Mullen James is holding 42,101 shares at $23,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -33.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.