Understanding the 6.67% Volatility Levels of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s (XERS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has gone up by 16.00% for the week, with a 18.85% rise in the past month and a -3.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.67% for XERS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.75% for XERS stock, with a simple moving average of -5.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for XERS is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XERS is $5.00, which is $3.55 above than the current price. The public float for XERS is 132.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.56% of that float. The average trading volume of XERS on March 06, 2023 was 977.96K shares.

XERS stock's latest price update

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS)’s stock price has increased by 9.02 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. However, the company has seen a 16.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XERS reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for XERS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to XERS, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

XERS Trading at 19.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares surge +15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +16.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2515. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. saw 9.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Edick Paul R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Dec 13. After this action, Edick Paul R now owns 1,528,064 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., valued at $29,000 using the latest closing price.

Edick Paul R, the of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Edick Paul R is holding 1,508,064 shares at $140,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-212.66 for the present operating margin

+72.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stands at -247.48. Equity return is now at value -165.30, with -41.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.