Understanding the 3.80% Volatility Levels of Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has gone up by 3.76% for the week, with a -2.67% drop in the past month and a 10.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.80% for TECK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.66% for TECK stock, with a simple moving average of 17.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is above average at 7.66x. The 36-month beta value for TECK is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TECK is $49.04, which is $23.97 above than the current price. The public float for TECK is 503.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume of TECK on March 06, 2023 was 3.60M shares.

TECK stock's latest price update

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK)’s stock price has decreased by -2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 42.58. However, the company has seen a 3.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TECK Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.83. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 10.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +23.61. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.