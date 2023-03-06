Understanding the 1.19% Volatility Levels of ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has seen a 4.58% increase in the past week, with a 5.46% gain in the past month, and a -10.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.19% for IBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.65% for IBN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IBN is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IBN is 3.39B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBN on March 06, 2023 was 7.54M shares.

IBN) stock’s latest price update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has increased by 2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 20.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IBN Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.70. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw -3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.