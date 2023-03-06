UBS Group AG (UBS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10.

The public float for UBS is 3.10B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of UBS was 1.94M shares.

UBS) stock’s latest price update

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS)’s stock price has increased by 3.08 compared to its previous closing price of 21.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that HSBC Falls, UBS Rises as European Bank Earnings Season Starts

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS Group AG (UBS) has seen a 3.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.94% gain in the past month and a 19.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.24% for UBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.92% for UBS stock, with a simple moving average of 25.57% for the last 200 days.

UBS Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.73. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 18.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +22.07. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, UBS Group AG (UBS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.