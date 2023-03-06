Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22.

The public float for UBER is 1.99B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UBER on March 06, 2023 was 24.01M shares.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER)’s stock price has increased by 2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 33.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/18/23 that Tesla unlocks EV network. What’s next in push to make chargers ‘as easy as filling with gas’

UBER’s Market Performance

UBER’s stock has risen by 3.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.78% and a quarterly rise of 18.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for Uber Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.50% for UBER stock, with a simple moving average of 25.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $47 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBER reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for UBER stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to UBER, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

UBER Trading at 13.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.47. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc. saw 39.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from West Tony, who sale 4,167 shares at the price of $32.54 back on Feb 02. After this action, West Tony now owns 166,973 shares of Uber Technologies Inc., valued at $135,594 using the latest closing price.

Hazelbaker Jill, the of Uber Technologies Inc., sale 63,100 shares at $31.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Hazelbaker Jill is holding 80,750 shares at $1,957,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+28.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc. stands at -28.68. Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -28.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.