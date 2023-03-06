Trine II Acquisition Corp. (TRAQ) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TRAQ stock has gone up by 0.19%, with a monthly gain of 1.36% and a quarterly surge of 3.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.27% for Trine II Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for TRAQ stock, with a simple moving average of 3.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRAQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRAQ) is above average at 22.92x.

The public float for TRAQ is 41.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume of TRAQ on March 06, 2023 was 191.10K shares.

TRAQ) stock’s latest price update

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRAQ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 10.45. However, the company has experienced a 0.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TRAQ Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.39%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRAQ rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, Trine II Acquisition Corp. saw 1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRAQ

Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Trine II Acquisition Corp. (TRAQ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.