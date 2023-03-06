Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG)’s stock price has increased by 2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 7.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RIG is 2.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RIG is $6.37, which is -$1.32 below the current price. The public float for RIG is 669.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIG on March 06, 2023 was 22.98M shares.

RIG’s Market Performance

The stock of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has seen a 11.26% increase in the past week, with a 5.18% rise in the past month, and a 76.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.11% for RIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.81% for RIG stock, with a simple moving average of 79.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIG reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for RIG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to RIG, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

RIG Trading at 23.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG rose by +11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw 64.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from Adamson Keelan, who sale 70,994 shares at the price of $6.81 back on Mar 02. After this action, Adamson Keelan now owns 482,813 shares of Transocean Ltd., valued at $483,469 using the latest closing price.

Tonnel David A, the SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Transocean Ltd., sale 24,857 shares at $7.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Tonnel David A is holding 368,067 shares at $183,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.