Trading Update: Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) Stock Endures 4.60% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) has gone up by 19.39% for the week, with a 10.55% rise in the past month and a 27.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.60% for PAYO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.22% for PAYO stock, with a simple moving average of 19.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) Right Now?

The public float for PAYO is 297.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of PAYO was 2.61M shares.

PAYO) stock’s latest price update

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO)’s stock price has increased by 0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 6.84. However, the company has experienced a 19.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYO reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PAYO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PAYO, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

PAYO Trading at 19.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +13.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc. saw 25.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from LEVINE MICHAEL G, who sale 35,741 shares at the price of $5.57 back on Feb 24. After this action, LEVINE MICHAEL G now owns 1,151,430 shares of Payoneer Global Inc., valued at $199,077 using the latest closing price.

Goldman Tsafi, the Chief Legal & Regulatory Ofcr of Payoneer Global Inc., sale 26,861 shares at $5.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Goldman Tsafi is holding 785,838 shares at $149,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.