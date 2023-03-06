Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Stock Sees a-1.29 Decrease

In the past week, TOPS stock has gone up by 9.70%, with a monthly decline of -31.13% and a quarterly plunge of -69.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.48% for Top Ships Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.68% for TOPS stock, with a simple moving average of -81.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TOPS is 0.70.

The public float for TOPS is 19.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.59% of that float. On March 06, 2023, TOPS’s average trading volume was 3.96M shares.

TOPS) stock’s latest price update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TOPS Trading at -24.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.69%, as shares sank -33.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS rose by +9.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0504. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -27.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.