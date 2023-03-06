The Volatility of Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) Stock: A 1.86% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has gone up by 1.86% for the week, with a -1.68% drop in the past month and a 1.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.19% for XOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.15% for XOM stock, with a simple moving average of 11.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is 8.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XOM is 1.08.

The public float for XOM is 4.07B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On March 06, 2023, XOM’s average trading volume was 16.86M shares.

XOM) stock’s latest price update

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)’s stock price has increased by 1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 111.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/22/23 that Energy group blasts Big Oil for not giving just 3% of record profits to methane-emission cuts

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOM reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for XOM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to XOM, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

XOM Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.06. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw 2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Talley Darrin L, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $115.50 back on Feb 01. After this action, Talley Darrin L now owns 31,772 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $288,750 using the latest closing price.

Fox Leonard M., the Vice President and Controller of Exxon Mobil Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $104.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Fox Leonard M. is holding 188,497 shares at $1,256,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.