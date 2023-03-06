The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) Stock

In the past week, GOTU stock has gone up by 56.84%, with a monthly gain of 22.57% and a quarterly surge of 300.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.34% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.38% for GOTU stock, with a simple moving average of 161.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GOTU is at -0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GOTU is $18.13, which is -$1.84 below the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 251.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.38% of that float. The average trading volume for GOTU on March 06, 2023 was 7.27M shares.

GOTU) stock’s latest price update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has increased by 17.54 compared to its previous closing price of 4.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 56.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $1.30. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

GOTU Trading at 45.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.60%, as shares surge +24.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +56.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +282.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 118.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.