The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Bumble Inc.’s (BMBL) Stock

The stock of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has gone down by -4.85% for the week, with a -14.61% drop in the past month and a -8.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.14% for BMBL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.19% for BMBL stock, with a simple moving average of -14.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is $27.53, which is $4.58 above the current market price. The public float for BMBL is 128.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BMBL on March 06, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

BMBL) stock’s latest price update

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL)’s stock price has decreased by -8.80 compared to its previous closing price of 24.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/10/23 that Headwinds for Bumble Are Easing. The Stock Is a Buy, Analyst Says.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMBL stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BMBL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BMBL in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMBL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for BMBL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BMBL, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

BMBL Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -19.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.37. In addition, Bumble Inc. saw 6.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from Griffin Amy, who purchase 35,200 shares at the price of $28.37 back on Mar 17. After this action, Griffin Amy now owns 152,700 shares of Bumble Inc., valued at $998,624 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.90 for the present operating margin

+62.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bumble Inc. stands at -8.83. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.