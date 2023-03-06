The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is above average at 27.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is $68.65, which is $9.2 above the current market price. The public float for KO is 4.30B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KO on March 06, 2023 was 12.87M shares.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 59.72. However, the company has experienced a -0.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/27/23 that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

KO’s Market Performance

KO’s stock has fallen by -0.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.08% and a quarterly drop of -6.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.29% for The Coca-Cola Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.61% for KO stock, with a simple moving average of -3.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to KO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

KO Trading at -2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.76. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw -6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from QUAN NANCY, who sale 74,000 shares at the price of $58.71 back on Mar 01. After this action, QUAN NANCY now owns 219,790 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $4,344,599 using the latest closing price.

Quincey James, the Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 34,875 shares at $60.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Quincey James is holding 351,737 shares at $2,103,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +22.27. Equity return is now at value 40.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.