The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Stock Faces 3.30% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, CAKE stock has gone down by -2.16%, with a monthly decline of -2.85% and a quarterly surge of 7.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.52% for CAKE stock, with a simple moving average of 14.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) Right Now?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CAKE is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CAKE is $38.62, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for CAKE is 47.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.61% of that float. The average trading volume for CAKE on March 06, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

CAKE) stock’s latest price update

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.02 compared to its previous closing price of 38.71. However, the company has seen a -2.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAKE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CAKE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CAKE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $30 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

CAKE Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAKE fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.77. In addition, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated saw 18.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAKE starting from Ames Edie A, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $32.25 back on Dec 08. After this action, Ames Edie A now owns 12,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, valued at $129,015 using the latest closing price.

PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE, the Director of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, purchase 500 shares at $34.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE is holding 15,101 shares at $17,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAKE

Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.