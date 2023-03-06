The -13.88% Decline of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has gone up by 16.88% for the week, with a -13.29% drop in the past month and a 49.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.69% for KC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for KC stock, with a simple moving average of 26.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Right Now?

The public float for KC is 112.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.08% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of KC was 2.28M shares.

KC) stock’s latest price update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC)’s stock price has increased by 6.13 compared to its previous closing price of 4.24. but the company has seen a 16.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KC reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for KC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to KC, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

KC Trading at 0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -15.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC rose by +16.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 17.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.00 for the present operating margin

+3.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -17.53. The total capital return value is set at -16.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.54. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.22. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.30.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.