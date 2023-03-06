Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP)’s stock price has increased by 2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 2.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LLAP is $9.33, which is $9.43 above the current market price. The public float for LLAP is 75.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.05% of that float. The average trading volume for LLAP on March 06, 2023 was 5.58M shares.

LLAP’s Market Performance

The stock of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) has seen a -10.00% decrease in the past week, with a 19.70% rise in the past month, and a 2.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.48% for LLAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.73% for LLAP stock, with a simple moving average of -23.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLAP stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LLAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LLAP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on September 12th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LLAP reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for LLAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LLAP, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

LLAP Trading at 30.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.34%, as shares surge +20.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLAP fell by -10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, Terran Orbital Corporation saw 53.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLAP starting from Beach Point Capital Management, who sale 627,200 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Feb 27. After this action, Beach Point Capital Management now owns 779,514 shares of Terran Orbital Corporation, valued at $1,894,144 using the latest closing price.

Beach Point Capital Management, the 10% Owner of Terran Orbital Corporation, sale 172,800 shares at $3.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Beach Point Capital Management is holding 628,709 shares at $521,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLAP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.