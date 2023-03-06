TAL Education Group (TAL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)’s stock price has increased by 3.16 compared to its previous closing price of 7.90. However, the company has experienced a 15.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TAL is at -0.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TAL is $8.17, which is -$0.13 below the current market price. The public float for TAL is 353.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.93% of that float. The average trading volume for TAL on March 06, 2023 was 10.76M shares.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL’s stock has seen a 15.28% increase for the week, with a 12.10% rise in the past month and a 36.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for TAL Education Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.53% for TAL stock, with a simple moving average of 45.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2.90 based on the research report published on December 30th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAL reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $4.94. The rating they have provided for TAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TAL, setting the target price at $4.70 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

TAL Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +14.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL rose by +15.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, TAL Education Group saw 15.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TAL Education Group (TAL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.