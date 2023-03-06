Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for RUN is 204.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.72% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of RUN was 6.72M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

RUN) stock’s latest price update

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)’s stock price has increased by 4.90 compared to its previous closing price of 23.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Sunrun Beats Estimates but Higher Interest Rates Sting

RUN’s Market Performance

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has experienced a 13.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.18% drop in the past month, and a -23.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.81% for RUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.43% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -9.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $40 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to RUN, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

RUN Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +13.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.31. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw 3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Dickson Paul S., who sale 906 shares at the price of $25.51 back on Mar 01. After this action, Dickson Paul S. now owns 156,742 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $23,113 using the latest closing price.

Jurich Lynn Michelle, the Director of Sunrun Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Jurich Lynn Michelle is holding 1,420,392 shares at $960,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.