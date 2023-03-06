SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is $19.33, which is $3.22 above the current market price. The public float for SPWR is 172.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPWR on March 06, 2023 was 3.95M shares.

SPWR) stock’s latest price update

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR)’s stock price has increased by 3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 15.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that California Proposal Sends Solar Stocks Soaring

SPWR’s Market Performance

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has seen a 7.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -12.96% decline in the past month and a -35.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.53% for SPWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.24% for SPWR stock, with a simple moving average of -21.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $20 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPWR reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for SPWR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to SPWR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

SPWR Trading at -8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -14.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR rose by +7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.81. In addition, SunPower Corporation saw -13.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Heang Vichheka, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $22.01 back on Nov 14. After this action, Heang Vichheka now owns 3,181 shares of SunPower Corporation, valued at $77,042 using the latest closing price.

Sial Manavendra, the EVP and CFO of SunPower Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $26.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Sial Manavendra is holding 50,810 shares at $665,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.01 for the present operating margin

+20.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunPower Corporation stands at +5.88. Equity return is now at value -36.10, with -9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.