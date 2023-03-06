Stem Inc. (STEM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Stem Inc. (STEM) by analysts is $15.80, which is $6.59 above the current market price. The public float for STEM is 140.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.92% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of STEM was 4.08M shares.

STEM) stock’s latest price update

Stem Inc. (NYSE: STEM)’s stock price has increased by 5.12 compared to its previous closing price of 8.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Coinbase, Beyond Meat, Block, Etsy, Farfetch: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

STEM’s Market Performance

Stem Inc. (STEM) has experienced a 13.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.58% drop in the past month, and a -21.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.90% for STEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.75% for STEM stock, with a simple moving average of -16.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STEM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STEM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STEM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STEM reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for STEM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

STEM Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEM rose by +14.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.95. In addition, Stem Inc. saw 3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEM starting from BUSH WILLIAM JOHN, who sale 9,252 shares at the price of $8.10 back on Mar 01. After this action, BUSH WILLIAM JOHN now owns 246,044 shares of Stem Inc., valued at $74,968 using the latest closing price.

Patel Prakesh, the Chief Strategy Officer of Stem Inc., sale 6,888 shares at $8.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Patel Prakesh is holding 65,274 shares at $55,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.48 for the present operating margin

+10.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stem Inc. stands at -34.18. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -8.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Stem Inc. (STEM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.