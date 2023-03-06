Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Stock Experiences 6.36% Monthly Change

In the past week, SFM stock has gone up by 11.37%, with a monthly gain of 6.36% and a quarterly plunge of -0.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.97% for SFM stock, with a simple moving average of 15.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is above average at 14.92x. The 36-month beta value for SFM is also noteworthy at 0.37.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for SFM is 103.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.70% of that float. The average trading volume of SFM on March 06, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

SFM) stock’s latest price update

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 34.80. however, the company has experienced a 11.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Names New CFO

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

In the past week, SFM stock has gone up by 11.37%, with a monthly gain of 6.36% and a quarterly plunge of -0.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.97% for SFM stock, with a simple moving average of 15.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $35 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to SFM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

SFM Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM rose by +11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.25. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Hilgendorf Stacy W., who sale 4,037 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Hilgendorf Stacy W. now owns 9,913 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $141,295 using the latest closing price.

Sinclair Jack, the Chief Executive Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 85,953 shares at $33.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Sinclair Jack is holding 207,638 shares at $2,902,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.