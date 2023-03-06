SouthState Corporation (SSB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB)’s stock price has increased by 6.13 compared to its previous closing price of 79.74. but the company has seen a 4.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is above average at 12.11x. The 36-month beta value for SSB is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SSB is $95.43, which is $10.8 above than the current price. The public float for SSB is 74.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume of SSB on March 06, 2023 was 401.97K shares.

SSB’s Market Performance

The stock of SouthState Corporation (SSB) has seen a 4.29% increase in the past week, with a 3.32% rise in the past month, and a -2.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for SSB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.80% for SSB stock, with a simple moving average of 4.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SSB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SSB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $96 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSB reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for SSB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to SSB, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

SSB Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSB rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.88. In addition, SouthState Corporation saw 10.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSB starting from Lapointe Greg A, who sale 630 shares at the price of $80.69 back on Feb 22. After this action, Lapointe Greg A now owns 24,854 shares of SouthState Corporation, valued at $50,835 using the latest closing price.

POLLOK JOHN C, the Director of SouthState Corporation, sale 9,579 shares at $80.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that POLLOK JOHN C is holding 730 shares at $773,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SouthState Corporation stands at +29.10. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, SouthState Corporation (SSB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.