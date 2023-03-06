Sonder Holdings Inc.’s (SOND) Stock: A -25.13% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has gone down by -10.28% for the week, with a -30.14% drop in the past month and a -44.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.64% for SOND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.13% for SOND stock, with a simple moving average of -40.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Right Now?

The public float for SOND is 157.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOND on March 06, 2023 was 802.91K shares.

SOND) stock’s latest price update

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND)’s stock price has increased by 11.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.28% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SOND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

SOND Trading at -24.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.55%, as shares sank -41.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOND fell by -10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2716. In addition, Sonder Holdings Inc. saw -21.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOND starting from Picard Martin, who sale 46,332 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Sep 15. After this action, Picard Martin now owns 0 shares of Sonder Holdings Inc., valued at $99,150 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOND

Equity return is now at value 58.40, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.