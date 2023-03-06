Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Observes -89.29% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has seen a -59.73% decrease in the past week, with a -64.47% drop in the past month, and a -78.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.16% for SI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -64.41% for SI stock, with a simple moving average of -89.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SI is also noteworthy at 2.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SI is $10.80, which is $5.35 above than the current price. The public float for SI is 25.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 76.28% of that float. The average trading volume of SI on March 06, 2023 was 10.43M shares.

SI) stock’s latest price update

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)’s stock price has increased by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 5.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -59.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Federal Prosecutors Bring More Criminal Charges Against Sam Bankman-Fried

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for SI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to SI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

SI Trading at -62.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.94%, as shares sank -72.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI fell by -59.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.45. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw -66.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from LANE ALAN J, who sale 16,314 shares at the price of $92.46 back on Jul 21. After this action, LANE ALAN J now owns 0 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $1,508,324 using the latest closing price.

Fraher Kathleen, the Chief Operating Officer of Silvergate Capital Corporation, sale 750 shares at $135.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Fraher Kathleen is holding 10,097 shares at $101,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.