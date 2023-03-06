SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.62 compared to its previous closing price of 6.63. However, the company has seen a -7.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Monkeypox Antiviral Began

as Bioterrorism Defense

Is It Worth Investing in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Right Now?

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85.

The public float for SIGA is 40.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.79% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of SIGA was 739.65K shares.

SIGA’s Market Performance

SIGA stock saw a decrease of -7.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.77% and a quarterly a decrease of -30.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.65% for SIGA stock, with a simple moving average of -42.47% for the last 200 days.

SIGA Trading at -12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -17.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIGA fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, SIGA Technologies Inc. saw -13.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.65 for the present operating margin

+87.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIGA Technologies Inc. stands at +51.96. Equity return is now at value 43.80, with 37.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.