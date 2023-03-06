Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s stock price has decreased by -3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.90. However, the company has experienced a 41.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Right Now?

The public float for SIDU is 9.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.37% of that float. On March 06, 2023, SIDU’s average trading volume was 5.04M shares.

SIDU’s Market Performance

SIDU’s stock has seen a 41.13% increase for the week, with a 121.52% rise in the past month and a -49.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.05% for Sidus Space Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.27% for SIDU stock, with a simple moving average of -58.23% for the last 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.80%, as shares surge +117.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU rose by +41.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6802. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -19.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Equity return is now at value -121.30, with -77.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.