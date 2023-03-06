Should You Invest in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Now?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WFC is at 1.16.

The public float for WFC is 3.75B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for WFC on March 06, 2023 was 18.57M shares.

WFC) stock’s latest price update

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)’s stock price has increased by 2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 45.80. However, the company has seen a 0.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/26/23 that Wells Fargo Chief Made $24.5 Million Last Year

WFC’s Market Performance

WFC’s stock has risen by 0.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.01% and a quarterly drop of -2.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Wells Fargo & Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for WFC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WFC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $47 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WFC reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for WFC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Odeon gave a rating of “Buy” to WFC, setting the target price at $51.79 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

WFC Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFC rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.20. In addition, Wells Fargo & Company saw 13.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFC starting from Santos Kleber, who sale 34,698 shares at the price of $46.27 back on Feb 23. After this action, Santos Kleber now owns 19,590 shares of Wells Fargo & Company, valued at $1,605,476 using the latest closing price.

Santos Kleber, the Sr. Executive Vice President of Wells Fargo & Company, sale 22,700 shares at $44.44 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Santos Kleber is holding 21,478 shares at $1,008,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wells Fargo & Company stands at +13.73. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.