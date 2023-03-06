Shopify Inc. (SHOP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHOP is 2.03.

The public float for SHOP is 1.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHOP on March 06, 2023 was 20.81M shares.

SHOP) stock’s latest price update

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP)’s stock price has increased by 5.39 compared to its previous closing price of 41.18. however, the company has experienced a 6.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SHOP’s Market Performance

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has experienced a 6.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.65% drop in the past month, and a 6.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for SHOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.41% for SHOP stock, with a simple moving average of 19.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOP

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHOP reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for SHOP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

SHOP Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -19.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOP rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.86. In addition, Shopify Inc. saw 25.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOP

Equity return is now at value -39.10, with -31.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.