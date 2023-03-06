Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for RUBY is at 2.52.

The public float for RUBY is 84.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.81% of that float. The average trading volume for RUBY on March 06, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

RUBY) stock’s latest price update

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY)’s stock price has increased by 10.04 compared to its previous closing price of 0.11. however, the company has experienced a 4.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RUBY’s Market Performance

RUBY’s stock has risen by 4.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -53.74% and a quarterly drop of -43.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.88% for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.36% for RUBY stock, with a simple moving average of -76.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUBY

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUBY reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for RUBY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RUBY, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

RUBY Trading at -39.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.63%, as shares sank -57.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUBY rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1790. In addition, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. saw -28.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUBY starting from Appelhans Dannielle, who sale 10,385 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Feb 24. After this action, Appelhans Dannielle now owns 0 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,323 using the latest closing price.

CAGNONI PABLO J, the Director of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,448 shares at $0.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that CAGNONI PABLO J is holding 66,082 shares at $2,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUBY

Equity return is now at value -254.90, with -104.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.