Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RYTM is 56.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.50% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of RYTM was 579.66K shares.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM)’s stock price has decreased by -10.56 compared to its previous closing price of 24.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RYTM’s Market Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has experienced a -10.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.40% drop in the past month, and a -18.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for RYTM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.20% for RYTM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $52 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYTM reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for RYTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to RYTM, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

RYTM Trading at -23.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -24.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM fell by -10.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +576.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.26. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -25.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Mazabraud Yann, who sale 1,177 shares at the price of $27.03 back on Feb 14. After this action, Mazabraud Yann now owns 3,827 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $31,814 using the latest closing price.

Smith Hunter C, the Chief Financial Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 702 shares at $26.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Smith Hunter C is holding 59,406 shares at $18,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-757.92 for the present operating margin

+90.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -766.22. Equity return is now at value -74.20, with -54.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.