Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is $7.44, which is -$0.66 below the current market price. The public float for RDFN is 104.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RDFN on March 06, 2023 was 4.10M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

RDFN) stock’s latest price update

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN)’s stock price has increased by 2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 7.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/09/22 that Redfin Shuts Home-Flipping Business, Lays Off 13% of Staff

RDFN’s Market Performance

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has experienced a 6.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.89% drop in the past month, and a 45.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.35% for RDFN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.29% for RDFN stock, with a simple moving average of 9.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDFN reach a price target of $5.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for RDFN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to RDFN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

RDFN Trading at 18.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.32. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 89.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Kappus Anthony Ray, who sale 3,110 shares at the price of $6.99 back on Mar 02. After this action, Kappus Anthony Ray now owns 16,242 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $21,739 using the latest closing price.

Kappus Anthony Ray, the Chief Legal Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 795 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Kappus Anthony Ray is holding 13,134 shares at $6,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -14.06. Equity return is now at value -219.40, with -16.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.