Real-Time Update: Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) has seen a 5.01% increase in the past week, with a -12.20% drop in the past month, and a 17.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for BZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.56% for BZ stock, with a simple moving average of 1.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) Right Now?

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BZ is $169.92, which is $2.23 above the current price. The public float for BZ is 145.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BZ on March 06, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

BZ) stock’s latest price update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ)’s stock price has decreased by -4.73 compared to its previous closing price of 22.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $23 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZ reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BZ stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to BZ, setting the target price at $27.50 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

BZ Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.22. In addition, Kanzhun Limited saw 3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.39 for the present operating margin

+86.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Limited stands at -29.00. The total capital return value is set at -14.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.12. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kanzhun Limited (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.83. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.67.

The receivables turnover for the company is 15.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kanzhun Limited (BZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.